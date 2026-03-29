Tua Tagovailoa arrives at the Atlanta Falcons to compete for the starting QB job

Tua Tagovailoa arrived at the Atlanta Falcons after signing a one-year deal, but his spot as the starter is not guaranteed. While Kevin Stefanski expressed satisfaction with his arrival, he also made it clear that Tua will have to compete with his teammates to earn the job.

“Tua was a good fit for us,” the head coach said while speaking to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. “I think the football fit, the personal fit, I think he’s looking for a place where he can go and compete for a starting job, and that’s what we are offering to him.

“I think he’s somebody that has always competed in career, look back at his time at Alabama, so him coming in, and he wants to do what’s best for this football team, we’re excited to have him.”

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The internal competition currently centers around Michael Penix Jr., who is still recovering from a serious injury. Will Tua ultimately be Kevin Stefanski’s choice as the starter?

Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media.

Tua aims to prove he’s still got it

Tua Tagovailoa’s final stretch in South Beach was far from productive. In fact, in the Miami Dolphins’ latest outings, the decision to bench him was a clear indication that his performance fell short of expectations.

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His 15 interceptions in the last season undoubtedly carried more weight than his 20 touchdowns or 2,660 yards. Now, it’s time for the quarterback to redeem himself, start from scratch, and show the Atlanta Falcons why he was brought in.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

When will Michael Penix Jr. return to the field?

Following his season-ending injury in November 2025, and his third career ACL surgery, Michael Penix Jr. is expected to be medically cleared by April 2026 and aims to return to the field at some point during training camp this summer.

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