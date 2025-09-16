Kirk Cousins named potential replacement for injured AFC Quarterback

After going from the top to the bottom during his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins was benched for the last two games of the 2024 campaign in favor of then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Coach Raheem Morris is moving forward with Penix as his starting QB, which leaves Cousins in a complicated situation. Cousins was linked with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason, but they went with Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers, respectively.

Another opportunity might have opened in the AFC North division after Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Kirk Cousins named a candidate to replace Joe Burrow on Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday that Joe Burrow would undergo surgery for a Grade 3 turf toe, which will keep him out for at least three months. Jake Browning had a solid game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and led the Bengals to the win behind 21 completions on 32 pass attempts, 241 yards, and two interceptions.

Even so, Garrett Klaus of Heavy believes that Cousins would be a much better response to Burrow’s injury than Browning:

“But as gritty as Browning can be, this is a team built to contend now. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins aren’t in their primes forever. Wasting another year would be a disaster. That’s why Kirk Cousins makes so much sense. He’s not just a short-term fix, he’s the perfect bridge. Cousins has made a career out of keeping teams steady and maximizing elite wideouts,” he said.

Cousins put on a show with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen by his side and he could make a similar impact with Chase and Higgins, Klaus added.

The Bengals are all-in this season, and losing the momentum after they ended a three-year streak of losing the season opener, adding Cousins to the quarterback room could keep their hopes alive until Burrow is back.

