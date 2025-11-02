The Minnesota Vikings are once again dealing with a setback in their quarterback room. With J.J. McCarthy recovered, now it’s Carson Wentz who is out due to injury — which is why the NFC North team could be shopping for a veteran signal-caller before the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter on ESPN, the belief around the league is that the Vikings would once again look to add an experienced backup for McCarthy. That’s what they did in the offseason by signing Wentz after trading Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the 2025 NFL trade deadline set for November 4 at 4 PM (ET), word on the street is that Minnesota might make a move in the next few days, and three veteran quarterbacks have emerged as potential candidates.

Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston named as potential trade candidates for Vikings

Schefter has linked the Vikings with three veteran options: Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston. The first would make sense if we consider his past with the Vikings, where he shined for six seasons from 2018–2023.

Kirk Cousins during his last season with the Vikings in 2023.

However, it’s much easier said than done. Though Raheem Morris has no intention to bench Michael Penix Jr., Cousins is still a reliable backup for the young Atlanta Falcons quarterback.

The Falcons have therefore shown no desire to part with Cousins so far, and on top of that, the financial aspect might be a significant stumbling block. Cousins is under a four-year, $180 million contract; a deal he signed with Atlanta after leaving Minnesota as a free agent in 2024.

Schefter also mentioned the two veterans in the Giants’ QB room, with both Wilson and Winston working behind sensational rookie Jaxson Dart in NY. Wilson entered the season as the starter but lost his job after only three weeks, whereas Winston has so far been limited to the third-string role.

Vikings QB depth chart behind McCarthy with Wentz injured

A change of scenery could favor any of them before the trade deadline, and the Vikings could use their experience behind McCarthy. Right now, the other healthy quarterbacks in Minnesota are undrafted rookie Max Brosmer and veteran journeyman John Wolford, who joined the Vikings’ practice squad after Wentz went down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

