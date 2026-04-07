Klint Kubiak is one of the reasons why Kirk Cousins signed with the Raiders

Despite interest from three other teams, Kirk Cousins will continue his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the main reasons? To reunite with Klint Kubiak, whom he trusts can help him get the most out of his abilities once again.

“It starts with the coaching staff,” Cousins said during a recent interview with the Raiders. “I was really excited to work with coaches I’ve worked with before in Klint Kubiak, Rick Dennison, Andrew Janocko. I had some of my best years playing with them.

“Coaching is a big deal in this league, so getting around them excited me. I think it’s a team that has a lot of young talent and they’re building something special, and I want to be a part of that.”

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Reuniting with Kubiak and part of the coaching staff

Klint Kubiak worked with Kirk Cousins for three years in Minnesota—two as his quarterbacks coach and one as offensive coordinator—on a Vikings staff that also included Andrew Janocko and Rick Dennison.

Klint Kubiak.

“I can talk about him all I want, but my actions really show what I think of him, by being here,” Cousins said of Kubiak. “Great football mind, hard working, there’s a humility there that I deeply respect. He’s a great question-asker who wants to do what the quarterback’s comfortable with.”

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What role will Cousins have in Las Vegas?

Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Las Vegas could go in two directions: he could become the team’s new starting quarterback, or serve as a mentor to Fernando Mendoza if he is eventually selected with the No. 1 pick by the Raiders.

With the draft just days away, uncertainty is beginning to build around Vegas. If the former Hoosiers quarterback ends up joining Klint Kubiak’s team, the clear plan would be to make him QB1, with Cousins serving as the experienced backup.

Fernando Mendoza, top QB prospect

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Building a competitive roster

Having the privilege of a high draft pick is rare. But beyond that, the Las Vegas Raiders hold 10 selections, aiming to build a roster worthy of the moment.