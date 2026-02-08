How much will Sam Darnold be paid if he wins Super Bowl LX against the Patriots?

Sam Darnold will be in Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he signed a three-year, $105 million deal with, and he could receive a bonus for defeating the New England Patriots that would be nearly equal to half of his $5.3 million base salary.

According to information from Sportico in an article by Michael McCann and Robert Raiola, using data from Spotrac, Darnold would earn a $2.5 million bonus for winning Super Bowl LX, or any other Super Bowl, while under contract with the Seahawks.

However, since the game will be played in California, where state taxes are typically high, a key focus of McCann and Raiola’s Sportico analysis, Darnold would be required to pay approximately $249,000 in state taxes if he wins Super Bowl LX.

All players receive a bonus for playing in Super Bowl LX

It is not just Darnold. All players on both the Seahawks and Patriots rosters will receive a minimum bonus of $178,000 for winning the Super Bowl, while players on the losing team will earn $103,000, a significant payout for players earning close to the league minimum.

Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Drake Maye (Patriots)

Drake Maye would receive a much smaller bonus compared to Darnold, specifically the same $178,000 figure mentioned above, based on available information from Spotrac and the Sportico report by McCann and Raiola.

Players with larger contracts are likely to receive slightly higher payouts, and winning Super Bowl LX could also serve as a boost toward securing better contract offers next season, either with their current team or elsewhere.