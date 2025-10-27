Kyle Shanahan gives surprising update on Brock Purdy ahead of 49ers-Giants clash

Kyle Shanahan refused to offer false hope and spoke plainly about Brock Purdy‘s status to prevent fans from getting their hopes up ahead of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. The coach stated that nothing concrete has been decided about Purdy’s return and that they will have to wait a bit longer.

“Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy’s potential availability Sunday against the Giants: ‘It’s too early to say. I don’t think it’s a long shot. We’ll see how he’s doing on Wednesday,’” reported Nick Wagoner on X.

It is worth remembering that Purdy is still dealing with a turf toe injury, which he himself described as painful and something he had never had to deal with before. He has played in just two games for the 49ers this season, accumulating a total of 586 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shanahan also addressed Ricky Pearsall

Another one of the 49ers’ offensive weapons dealing with an injury is Ricky Pearsall, who had developed good chemistry with Purdy. He, too, must go through the same re-evaluation process as the quarterback before a final decision is made.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“WR Ricky Pearsall will again be reevaluated on Wednesday and be monitored day to day. Unclear yet if he will practice on Wednesday,” reported Wagoner on X. Pearsall is recovering from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined and isn’t sure if he will play vs the Giants.

Advertisement

Of course, Purdy and Pearsall are not the only injured players recovering; other players are currently listed as day-to-day. Coach Shanahan reported during the recent press conference that this list includes Mac Jones (knee contusion), Alfred Collins (shoulder), Jordan Elliot (ankle), and Sam Okuayinonu (ankle).