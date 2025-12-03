49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes big admission about Brandon Aiyuk’s potential return this NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers are currently having an impressive campaign in the NFL, remaining among the contenders in their division with just a few games left in the regular season. Even more remarkable is that Kyle Shanahan has managed to keep his offense performing without Brandon Aiyuk, who has yet to make his season debut due to injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wide receiver is still rehabbing after tearing the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee—a severe injury he suffered in October of last year. Could Aiyuk return to the field alongside his teammates this season? Shanahan is optimistic.

“Oh, I’m definitely still hopeful,” the head coach said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m not counting on it, but I’m definitely still hoping that can happen.”

Advertisement

So far this season, the offense, led in part by Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, has relied on its top receivers, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings. It remains to be seen whether Aiyuk will get a chance to see any snaps this year.

Advertisement

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Lynch comments on Aiyuk’s situation

Aiyuk has yet to see action this NFL season, and the opening of the 21-day window still seems far off. In fact, they’ll have to wait at least until after the team’s bye week, though Bay Area GM John Lynch doesn’t believe they’ll get to see the receiver on the field this season.

see also John Lynch signals Brandon Aiyuk may rejoin the 49ers after clarifying what really happened

“Realistic, I’m not sure,” Lynch said on KNBR. “Hopeful, yeah. I think that’s where I’d leave that . . . We’re a better football team when Brandon’s out there, but that’s probably what it is, hope right now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the 49ers’ General Manager made his stance clear regarding the receiver’s contract negotiations, which could have, in some way, affected the relationship between the two parties.

“I don’t necessarily know that the reporting was an inflection point, but I think, the entire time, it hadn’t been great,” he said. “And so, you do your best to rectify those things, and then, everyone’s got to be professionals and conduct themselves in that manner.”