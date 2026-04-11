Roger Goodell shrugs off 49ers, Kyle Shanahan’s frustrations over Australia game: ‘His job is to win’

Things are not on the best of terms between the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL. After Kyle Shanahan expressed his discomfort regarding the team’s upcoming trip to Australia, Commissioner Roger Goodell shrugged off his concerns with a blunt statement.

A few days ago, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he “didn’t see any pro” in traveling to Australia for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. According to the coach, it is a “fact” that the Rams lobbied for the game to be held in Melbourne specifically to avoid a “Niners invasion” of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Now, Roger Goodell has stepped in to defend the league’s decision. Speaking from Melbourne on Friday, the Commissioner emphasized that the game in Australia is a vital part of the NFL’s international growth strategy and noted that Shanahan’s primary focus should remain on winning the match.

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“Coaches have a focus on winning, that’s their number one job,” Goodell said, via ESPN Australia. “Coach Shanahan is enthusiastic and a great football coach and also someone who truly understands the importance of expanding our game globally. But his job is to win. I always like to say that coaches like to play at [1 p.m.] and [4 p.m.] and don’t get in the way of that.”

Roger Goodell has key advice for Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers are clearly at odds with the league’s scheduling office. In addition to their trip to Australia, they are also slated to play in Mexico City later this season. Star tight end George Kittle expressed his frustration on social media with a simple “Woof,” highlighting the unprecedented travel demands of the 2026 schedule.

Despite the team’s concerns over grueling travel and jet lag, Roger Goodell believes NFL franchises are well-equipped to handle the logistics. The Commissioner even joked that he would advise Kyle Shanahan to download a specific jet-lag app he uses, claiming his own 15-hour flight to Melbourne was “relatively easy.”

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“I have an app for [Shanahan], which I’m going to send to him,” Goodell added. “My wife hooked me up with an app, and I got to tell you, I feel great. I have not felt any jet lag at all. We’ve been here since Tuesday morning and I thought it was a relatively easy trip.”

Against the Rams in Australia, but who will the 49ers face in Mexico?

The Rams and 49ers will reignite their NFC West rivalry in Melbourne for a historic Week 1 opener on Thursday night, September 10 (Friday morning local time). However, San Francisco is also set to serve as the “home” team for a second international game at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

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While the opponent has not been officially confirmed, rumors suggest the 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins on November 22. Although the Denver Broncos were initially considered, reports indicate the league opted against that matchup due to the similar high-altitude advantages both teams share, potentially favoring the Dolphins for a more “neutral” international spectacle.