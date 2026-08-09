Kyle Shanahan confirms Mike Evans’ role in the 49ers’ offense, but leans on rotation

Mike Evans arrived during the latest offseason as one of the new offensive weapons for Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers managed to add Mike Evans, one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL. Injuries plagued him last season, so while Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he will be their WR1, expectations will depend on his health, which is why rotation will be a constant in the Bay Area.

“Yeah, it depends if he stays healthy,” Shanahan told reporters on Saturday. “Mike to me is always, if you’re a starting receiver, you’re out there a ton which everyone is. I forget what it was last year, maybe hamstring, where he missed time and when that happens you miss games.

“But Mike’s going to be a starting receiver here and we don’t like any of our guys to go every play. We want our guys going full speed and it’s hard to go full speed every play. So, we’re always going to spell guys. But hopefully, he’s got a little quad right now, which I know Mike probably believes he could be back right now. We’re being smart with him, but he’s going to be good to go.”

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Brock Purdy has an elite wide receiver in Evans, who can make a difference when healthy. Can this duo lead San Francisco back to the top of the NFL?

Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the second quarter.

An elite weapon for the 49ers

With the addition of Mike Evans, the San Francisco 49ers added one of the most reliable wide receivers of his generation. Although injury issues limited his final 2025 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just 8 games—finishing with 30 receptions, 368 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns—his broader resume speaks for itself.

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Evans holds the NFL record for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career with 11 straight from 2014 to 2024, bringing a elite, proven deep-ball and red-zone threat to the 49ers’ offense.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp.

What injury is Evans dealing with?

After missing several games in 2025 due to a hamstring strain and a broken collarbone, Mike Evans is currently recovering from a strained quadriceps suffered during the first week of 2026 training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

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The first challenges for Shanahan and the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan wants to take San Francisco back to the Super Bowl, and to do so, he will need to get off to a strong start in the upcoming NFL season.