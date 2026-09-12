NY Giants make interesting move with Dalen Cambre amid Malik Nabers’ uncertainty for SNF

Dalen Cambre is once again in consideration for the New York Giants, who still do not know for certain whether Malik Nabers will be available for Sunday Night Football.

The highly anticipated debut of the New York Giants in the 2026 NFL season is just around the corner, and it will come against none other than the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Malik Nabers’ availability remains a question mark, which is why the G-Men decided to bring Dalen Cambre back to the 53-man roster.

“Giants are signing WR/ST Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster, per sources. Sense I get is that they’re still going through combos of what game day roster will look like with actives/inactives and Malik Nabers’ status,” the insider Art Stapleton revealed on X. “So Cambre gets 53rd spot, pay bump + could be active/inactive.”

John Harbaugh has yet to fully settle on his receiving corps, so the Giants do not want to leave anything to chance. Despite these moves, including the addition of Braxton Berrios, Nabers is still expected to be the team’s WR1 this season.

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What’s Malik Nabers’ status?

All eyes are on Malik Nabers ahead of SNF, as the Giants have officially listed him as questionable for the opener against Dallas Cowboys. Although he logged full practices all week coming off his knee rehab, he’s currently shaping up to be a true game-time decision.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants celebrates.

It’s a delicate mental and physical hurdle for the young star, to the point where even his teammates weighed in on the mental side of returning from a torn ACL, as Beckham Jr voiced concern regarding Nabers’ return and the natural anxiety that comes with trusting your body again. Ultimately, the team is leaving the green light up to Nabers himself, so fans will likely have to wait until pregame warmups to see if WR1 actually suits up.

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Dart’s passing options

If Malik Nabers ends up missing his debut, Jaxson Dart will still have plenty of versatile options to push the ball downfield. He can rely on Darnell Mooney out of the slot to create quick separation, while Malachi Fields steps up on the outside as a physical perimeter target.

On top of that, Odell Beckham Jr. sits right behind Nabers on the depth chart, ready to step into an elevated role and bring that seasoned veteran presence to the passing game. It’s a reshuffled wideout corps, but Dart has more than enough firepower to keep the offense moving.