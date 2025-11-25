Kyle Shanahan shows pride in one of his key 49ers players

The San Francisco 49ers’ latest outing highlighted an important performance from Kyle Shanahan’s team, which remains in contention to claim the NFC West. In a game marked by inconsistencies from both teams, the Bay Area squad was the one that ultimately came away with the win.

An unfortunate incident occurred during the final quarter of the game, when Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehrig hit Jauan Jennings—an action that had many wondering if an immediate response from the 49ers player was coming.

This didn’t happen until the end of the game, when Jennings knocked the mask off his opponent, prompting an immediate reaction from Kyle Shanahan during his press conference. In some way, the head coach made it clear that he stood behind his player’s response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls. I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline,” Shanahan said. This action will likely have consequences for both players in the short term.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

A win to keep fighting

The 49ers’ crucial 20-9 victory over the Carolina Panthers was essential for their playoff aspirations, solidifying their hold on a Wild Card spot in the crowded NFC picture and improving their record to 8-4.

Advertisement

see also 49ers QB Brock Purdy turns heads with major admission about his injury

Despite an uncharacteristically sloppy offensive night that saw quarterback Brock Purdy throw three first-half interceptions, the defense was the undisputed MVP, surrendering only three points off those turnovers.

Advertisement

Star running back Christian McCaffrey led the charge, racking up 142 total scrimmage yards (89 rushing, 53 receiving) and a touchdown, ensuring San Francisco kept pace with the Rams and Seahawks in the competitive NFC West.

SurveyWho will claim the NFC West this season? Who will claim the NFC West this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement