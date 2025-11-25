49ers QB Brock Purdy turns heads with major admission about his injury

The San Francisco 49ers continue their strong push to solidify themselves as the leaders of the NFC West, though it won’t be an easy task with their rivals refusing to let up. Brock Purdy’s squad took down the Panthers, even if the quarterback didn’t have his best outing.

A lingering toe injury sidelined Purdy for several games, and many wondered whether the issue would, in some way, affected his level of play at Levi’s Stadium. Speaking to the media, Mr. Irrelevant confirmed that his toe is fine and that it had nothing to do with his multiple interceptions.

“No, toe is fine,” the quarterback said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Feels good out there. It’s really just seeing the play develop, anticipating and letting it rip at the end of the day. So, it had nothing to do with my toe.”

In the first half, the talented quarterback threw three interceptions, allowing the Panthers to start drives in 49ers territory on two of them. Despite his inconsistent performance on a crucial Monday Night Football, San Francisco managed to secure its eighth win of the season.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Keeping the pace

The San Francisco 49ers managed to keep their faint hopes of the NFC West title alive following their crucial victory over the Carolina Panthers. Now at a 8-4 record, they remain in the hunt behind the division-leading Rams and Seahawks, needing a strong finish and some help from their rivals to climb back into contention.

What’s next for the 49ers?

The 49ers face a crucial stretch in their schedule as they look to make a late-season playoff push. They will first travel for a challenging road matchup against the Cleveland Browns before getting a much-needed break with their Bye Week. Following the rest, San Francisco returns home to face the Tennessee Titans in what will be a key contest as the playoff picture begins to take shape.

Have the 49ers clinched a playoff spot?

Despite picking up their eighth win of the season, the San Francisco 49ers have not yet secured their spot in the upcoming playoffs. However, according to the NFL’s official site, they currently have an 86% chance of making it.