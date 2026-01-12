Lamar Jackson’s Ravens show interest in coach with recent AFC experience

The decision to part ways with John Harbaugh after several years at the helm of the Baltimore Ravens places the front office under pressure to quickly find his replacement. With an extraordinary talent like Lamar Jackson at quarterback, an offensively-minded coach would be a strong option.

And that’s where the name of Mike McDaniel comes into play, who also found himself out of a job around the same time as Harbaugh. The former Miami Dolphins head coach is considered a serious candidate for the Ravens’ vacancy, and a meeting is already scheduled for this week.

The news was confirmed by insider Tom Pelissero via his X account, who also reported that McDaniel has meetings scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans, all for head coaching positions.

An interesting twist in this story? Dan Campbell is reportedly open to bringing McDaniel on as the offensive coordinator for the Lions—a role he knows well and excelled in during his time with the 49ers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins.

How could McDaniel elevate Lamar Jackson?

Mike McDaniel’s offensive brilliance could exponentially elevate Lamar Jackson’s elite talent as he chases his first Super Bowl ring. By implementing McDaniel’s signature high-speed schemes and creative spacing, Jackson could find the tactical evolution needed to transcend his current limits. This synergy promises to turn Lamar’s dual-threat ability into an unstoppable postseason force.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.

What’s next for John Harbaugh?

As the NFL coaching carousel spins, John Harbaugh has emerged as the premier candidate for teams like the Giants, who value his championship pedigree, and the Dolphins, who are eager to make a splash after parting with Mike McDaniel.

However, the sweepstakes could take a wild turn depending on playoff results, as Harbaugh could reportedly join Josh Allen’s Bills if Buffalo decides to move on from Sean McDermott following this postseason.

