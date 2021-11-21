Las Vegas Raiders play against Cincinnati Bengals today for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals meet today in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM (ET). Need home win. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Two winless weeks for the Raiders, their most recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 14-41 at home. The Raiders were expected to win a game after Bye Week 8, but in Week 9 they lost to the Giants 16-23 on the road.

Cincinnati Bengals also lost in the last two weeks after hey were leading the AFC North Division less than a month ago. But the Bengals were resting in Bye Week 10 and that may be a factor in the team's favor to play the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 4:05 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals: Storylines

The Vegas Raiders lost in Week 9 against the Giants 16-23 as favorites, defensive errors were evident against the Giants. But the loss to the Chiefs was much more scandalous. The first half of that home game was humiliating for the Raiders, they barely scored a touchdown in the second quarter against 10 points of the Chiefs. The visitors won the second half by 24-7. The Raiders are scoring an average of 23.3 points per game as the 17th offense of the season, the defense allowing 25.6 points per game.

The Cincinnati Bengals have not won a game since October 24 against the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 on the road, since then they have lost one game on the road and a recent one at home against the Browns. The home record is two wins and two losses for the Bengals. The home team, the Cincinnati Bengals, are scoring an average of 26.2 points per game as the ninth-best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and +107 moneyline at FanDuel, they haven't won a home game since October 10. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -1.5 coverage points and -117 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 50.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Vegas Raiders +1.5.



FanDuel Las Vegas Raiders +1.5 / +107 Totals 50.5 Cincinnati Bengals -1.5 / -117

* Odds via FanDuel