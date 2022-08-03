Football is back, finally. As each season, the activity will start with the Hall of Fame Game, which will be played this 2022 between Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match in the US.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Hall of Fame Game in the US

The wait is over: football is back. After 172, activity will start again in the NFL with the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, which will present the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In this article, you will find all the information you need to know about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this interesting duel. In the US, it will be broadcast by fuboTV, which has a free trial.

The 2022 pre-season will start, as every year, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most attractive teams for this campaign with a refurbished roster that excites all of their fans to win the AFC West this year.

Regarding its rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the hopes are high with Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback. Now with Doug Pederson as the head coach, the team is trying to change things up this campaign and finally fight for a spot in the Playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, Ohio.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the 2022 NFL season as one of the most interesting teams to follow. The ones from Nevada got a Wildcard spot last year, but they lost to the Cincinnatti Bengals in the first round and were kicked out quickly from Playoffs.

As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were far from achieving something last season. The team ended with a 3-14 record as the worst team in the AFC. Despite that, Doug Pederson, new head coach, will try to get his second Super Bowl ring as HC and bring his experience to Florida to help the team change drastically for this campaign.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the US

This pre-season duel between Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other option is: NBC.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have set their favorites for this 2022 NFL pre-season matchup. According to Caliente, Las Vegas Raiders are the favorites with -143 odds, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have +120 odds to win.