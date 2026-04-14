Lions confirm openness to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft: What are Detroit’s biggest needs?

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, general manager Brad Holmes has confirmed that a trade-up is possible to address the team’s needs and improve the roster.

On Tuesday, Brad Holmes spoke to the media about the Lions’ plans for the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked if the club could use any of their other eight picks to trade up, the general manager didn’t hesitate to confirm that they would if the right player is available.

“Absolutely. Yeah, if it’s the right guy,” Holmes said about a potential trade up. “You guys know me. I feel like you guys get mad at me sometimes, I do it too much sometimes. But, no, if we have that kind of conviction for a player, absolutely. We’re going to go and get him.”

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What are the Lions’ biggest needs in the 2026 NFL Draft?

With the 17th pick in the first round, the Lions are not in a premier position to select a top-tier elite prospect without moving. After a disappointing 2025 season and David Montgomery traded to the Texans, the front office knows a trade-up may be necessary to secure an impact starter.

The departure of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, who was released this offseason, has left the Lions looking for a new starter. After struggling with offensive line consistency in 2025, it makes sense for Detroit to use their top capital to bolster the unit.

There are solid tackle prospects in this draft, with Francis Mauigoa of Miami considered one of the best. However, some teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, may prefer Utah’s Spencer Fano over the former Hurricanes standout.

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Improving the defense is also a priority

In recent months, rumors swirled that the Lions were interested in trading for Maxx Crosby. While Crosby ultimately stayed with the Raiders after a reported trade to the Ravens fell through due to a failed physical, Detroit remains interested in adding a high-level pass rusher.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Lions are the FAVORITES to trade for Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby on Polymarket.



Detroit would be UNSTOPPABLE with Maxx 👀 pic.twitter.com/tOo9TOxDiX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2026

With Aidan Hutchinson still a premier force, the Lions could pair him with another top edge rusher to create elite pressure from both sides. Ultimately, Detroit’s main priority will depend on which “conviction” player falls within striking distance of a Brad Holmes trade.