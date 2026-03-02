David Montgomery breaks silence after being traded to Texans by Lions

David Montgomery will now play for the Houston Texans, but before officially moving on from the Detroit Lions, he made sure to take a moment to say goodbye, not only to his teammates, but also to the city that had been his home for the past three years.

“Detroit has never just been a location to me — it’s been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You’ve been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most,” Montgomery wrote on his personal Instagram account.

During his three seasons in Detroit, Montgomery accounted for a total of 33 touchdowns. In his final year with the team, he appeared in all 17 games. “You believed in me when things were uncertain. You stood beside me through challenges. You showed up — consistently, fiercely, unapologetically,” the former Lions running back wrote.

Montgomery leaves his mark in Detroit

As Montgomery begins a new chapter with the Texans, his impact in Detroit will not be forgotten. He ranks 14th in franchise history in career rushing yards with 2,506 and sits fifth in rushing touchdowns with 33.

Montgomery’s IG @reallyunderstandme

“There is something special about the people here. The resilience. The loyalty. The way you don’t just support someone — you ride with them. I have felt that from each of you, and I will never take that lightly,” Montgomery added.

The 2023 season was Montgomery’s best in Detroit and the second-best of his career in terms of rushing yards. His 13 rushing touchdowns that year marked a career high. He followed that up with 12 touchdowns in 2024, the second-highest total of his career in that category.