Tua Tagovailoa's dad makes tough admission about concussions suffered by his son with the Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is undoubtedly one of the great talents at the quarterback position in the NFL. Unfortunately for both him and the Miami Dolphins, concussions kept him off the field for several weeks, causing him to miss some games. Regarding his health, it was Tua’s father who shared his feelings about this situation.

In recent statements to ESPN Honolulu, Galu Tagovailoa, Tua’s father, made it clear how he felt after seeing his son suffer such serious injuries during games: “It’s tough for any parent to go through something like this.”

“… As a father, you’re like ‘man, you’ve got to take care of your health. That’s the most important thing. You have a family.’ I have two beautiful grandkids and that’s something I’ve got to talk to him about,” he also added.

Finally, Galu stated that the ultimate decision regarding Tua’s career rests with him and his family. “Tua is now married. He has his own family. And these are some of the toughest things that’s he going to have to deal with in life, to decide whether he’s going to continue or the game is something that he loves.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After returning to competition with the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 following his last incident on the field, Tua expressed that he had no intentions of retiring from professional football. “It never stuck in my mind that I was ever thinking of retiring,” Tagovailoa told ESPN. “Whether the doctors told me that or not, it would have just been information for me.”

Galu reflects Tua’s passion for the sport

Tua’s willpower to return to the field as soon as possible is something that was definitely marked in the qb’s father, following the last concussion suffered at the start of this past NFL season.

In statements to the press, Galu shared a conversation he had with his son after his attempts to return to the field as quickly as possible. He confessed that Tua is not only competitive on the field but also off it.

“One of the things that I talked to him when he was going through his concussion was, ‘what do you think?’ and [Tua] is like, ‘Dad, I love this game. And I’ll die on the field for this game.’… Tua grew up in a way that everything is just so competitive,” Galu said.

“He just don’t want to leave the game, [Tua] loves it. That answers everything for me. Tua grew up in a way that everything is just so competitive. You don’t want to leave the game the kid loves.”