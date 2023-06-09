Last season has been a strange one for the Los Angeles Rams. They finished with a poor record of 5-12. That was a disappointment especially because they were the defending Super Bowl champions, but injuries were the main reason for the year they had.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald all spent time out with different issues. Without those players in the lineup, the chances of success for the Rams were very reduced. Despite there were talks around a potential rebuild, the main core stayed for another season.

Los Angeles traded Jalen Ramsey away in the offseason and they play in a competitive division, so they might struggle if they don’t make a jump. However, having Sean McVay as head coach gives them a good opportunity. Now, they added a player to help the offense be productive again.

Los Angeles Rams sign Demarcus Robinson

There is no doubt the Rams have a WR1 in Kupp. He won the Triple Crown in 2021 being the best wide receiver in the league, but the teams needed to add help around him to make his job a bit easier. That’s why they signed free agent Demarcus Robinson.

This isn’t an addition that changes their year dramatically, although it should help having another veteran receiver in the roster. They currently have young players like Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and rookie Puka Nacua.

Robinson is entering his eighth season after being a fourth-round pick. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs receiving passes from Patrick Mahomes. The receiver had 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games representing the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 season.