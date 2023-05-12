This week was focused only on the NFL schedule that was released on Thursday night. The opponents each team is going to face gets determined right after the regular season ends, so everyone knew who they were meeting.

With the schedule now being completed the distribution of each game is what could benefit some franchises and harm others. In the losing side of the conversation are the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Some teams will have easier paths while other might have to go through a tougher road. Making a schedule that is liked by every team is virtually impossible. However, these two NFC West rivals have something in common that went against them.

NFL schedule: 49ers, Rams among the biggest losers

There are different ways to determine who was benefited with the schedule, but the discussions could end up being just opinions. Something that is easier to prove is how much time each team have to rest between games, and that’s exactly where these franchises were harmed the most.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams will be playing against teams coming from their bye weeks four times. They are the only ones to have that disadvantage that might be huge during the demanding 17-game season.

San Francisco will play vs the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Arizona Cardinals in weeks 6, 8, 10, and 15, respectively. Los Angeles is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in W7, the Dallas Cowboys in W8, the Baltimore Ravens in W14, and the Washington Commanders in W15.