Last season didn’t go according to plan for Mac Jones and the Patriots. In his second year after a great start as a rookie, the Alabama product found himself in a tough spot as his job looked on the line.

Unlike 2021, when his unit worked so well that the team made the playoffs, New England’s offense was pretty much a mess in 2022. With no clear offensive coordinator and continuous changes behind center, the Patriots left much to be desired and missed the postseason.

Bill Belichick stayed busy this offseason trying to reshape the offense, bringing back Bill O’Brien and adding JuJu Smith-Schuster to the WR room. Jones looks glad with both additions, explaining how they’re improving the team.

Mac Jones looks happy with changes to Patriots’ offense

“Everything [O’Brien has] done so far has been really good. Communication is the most important part and trust. I think it all starts with that when you’re with a new coach,” Jones said, via PatriotsWire. “He’s done a great job at controlling the room, and I feel like everybody is on the same page. Just got to continue to do it. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. We know that. He’s obviously had great experience in the NFL and at Alabama, where I was at. So there’s a lot of good stuff that we talk about. Just looking forward to working with him.”

Jones also said he’s building good chemistry with Smith-Schuster, who won the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs earlier this year: “He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

This will probably be a challenging season for the Patriots, since the AFC East looks like the most evenly-matched division in the league. Will Belichick find a way to make his team succeed against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, the star-studded Dolphins and Josh Allen’s Bills?