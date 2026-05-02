Mahomes shows significant progress, but Chiefs, Andy Reid remain cautious about his participation in OTAs

One of the most important topics for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2026 NFL season is the recovery of Patrick Mahomes for the start of the campaign. While Andy Reid has noted his significant progress, they are still being cautious about his participation in the upcoming OTAs.

According to insider Matt Derrick via his X account, the coach revealed that they will remain careful with the quarterback during the Organized Team Activities, primarily to keep the options open for starting camp on the physically unable to perform list. The good news is that he also added that Mahomes is currently throwing on his own.

“If he can do some things, you know, phase two, remember is there’s no contact, there’s no offense versus defense. So it’s phase three that you get into that once you start the clock, then the clock’s got to be rolling,” Reid said to the press.

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Slowly but steadily, without rushing any part of the recovery process. There is still a long time before the start of a new NFL season, and in Chiefs Kingdom there is optimism about seeing their star player available from the very beginning.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The fateful day for Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during the Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025. The injury occurred with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as Mahomes was scrambling to his right; his foot planted awkwardly and he was brought down by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

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This devastating injury not only sidelined the MVP but also officially eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention, marking the first time in his career as a starter that Kansas City missed the postseason.

Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the ground.

An interesting QB room for Andy Reid

If Patrick Mahomes is not at 100% for Week 1 of the 2026 season, Andy Reid has a revamped QB room to rely on. The primary backup is now Justin Fields, whom the Chiefs acquired in a trade from the New York Jets this offseason to provide a dynamic veteran presence.

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Competing for reps behind him is rookie Garrett Nussmeier, the LSU standout selected with the 249th pick in the 2026 Draft, and Jake Haener, a former 2023 fourth-round pick added for depth. While Chris Oladokun remains the most experienced in Reid’s system among the backups, he faces a steep uphill battle to make the final roster against this new wave of talent as the team awaits the return of their MVP.