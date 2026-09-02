NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals latest Malik Nabers’ injury update

Malik Nabers continues to progress toward the start of the 2026 season, and John Harbaugh provided an encouraging update.

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh continue to carefully manage Malik Nabers as the star wide receiver works his way back toward full readiness for the 2026 NFL season.

Nabers has been gradually increasing his workload during Giants practices after undergoing a lengthy recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered last season. With Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys approaching, every update regarding his availability is being closely monitored.

Harbaugh provided an encouraging update after the team’s latest practice, revealing that Nabers was involved in most of the team’s reps after initially working with the trainers.

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Malik Nabers’ update with Giants

Malik Nabers was not necessarily a traditional full participant from start to finish, but he did participate in most of the team’s work. Harbaugh explained how the receiver’s practice unfolded: “He worked with the trainers for a little bit early. Then, he came out and he was involved in most of the team reps.”

That represents another positive step for Nabers as he continues his recovery. Rather than being limited exclusively to individual work, the wide receiver was able to join the team for the majority of the practice, giving the coaching staff another opportunity to evaluate his progress.

Malik Nabers’ workload is planned

Harbaugh explained that there is no rigid plan for Nabers’ workload from one day to the next. “It’s day-to-day. He’s kind of working through what he needs from one day to the next. So, he was with Ali for some period of time and then he was out there for most of the reps.”

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The Giants are therefore allowing the trainers to determine how much Nabers can handle. “It’s up to the trainers. They let us know of what he’s ready for at certain times. So, it’s part of the process.” That approach makes sense given the severity of Nabers’ injury and the importance of having him healthy when the regular season begins.

Will Malik Nabers play Week 1 against the Cowboys?

Malik Nabers’ participation in most of the latest practice reps is certainly encouraging, but it does not guarantee that he will be ready for Week 1 against the Cowboys.

The Giants have consistently taken a cautious approach with their star receiver, and Harbaugh’s comments suggest that his workload will continue to be adjusted according to how his body responds.

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The goal is not simply to get Nabers onto the field as quickly as possible. It is to make sure he is ready for the much greater demands of an NFL regular-season game. For now, however, the latest update is positive.