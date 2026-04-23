Mansoor Delane could cash in big with Chiefs on projected rookie deal

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ newest defensive addition, Mansoor Delane, is set to sign a lucrative four-year deal worth $42 million. This rookie contract is fully guaranteed and features a massive $27 million signing bonus for the sixth overall pick.

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, Delane’s immediate financial impact will be significant during the 2026 season. He is projected to earn $27.7 million in cash this year, surpassing the $22 million mark set by NFL veteran Trent McDuffie.

The talented cornerback is currently represented by the prominent agency Athletes First as he begins his professional career. This high-profile representation ensures the young star is well-positioned for his transition into the league’s top tier.

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How good is Delane?

During his impressive collegiate career across Virginia Tech and LSU, Delane established himself as a premier ball hawk with 191 total tackles and 8 interceptions. His standout 2025 season at LSU earned him All-American honors, as he allowed only 13 receptions all year and ranked among the best in the nation for passer rating allowed.

The Chiefs can expect a versatile defender who excels in press-man coverage and possesses the high football IQ required to thrive in complex zone schemes. His ability to anticipate breaks and trigger downhill effectively will allow defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to maintain an aggressive, multi-dimensional secondary rotation.

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Delane’s physical presence and open-field tackling skills suggest he will be a Day 1 starter capable of neutralizing elite receivers at various levels of the field. By pairing his sticky coverage with the existing talent in Kansas City, the defense gains a polished playmaker who significantly strengthens their ability to disrupt modern passing attacks.