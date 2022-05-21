Hollywood celebs also love sports, one of them made a movie about football where he portrayed Vince Papale. Check here who is the quarterback they love.

Mark Wahlberg is a top football fan, he acted in Invincible (available on Disney+) as Vince Papale, an amateur player who wanted to play in the NFL at all costs and achieved it for three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jennifer Garner was also part of a football movie, Draft Day (available on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial), where she worked alongside Kevin Costner, Denis Leary, Sean Combs among others. Another important point of Garner is that she is a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, she likes soccer and Baseball as well.

Captain America (Chris Evans) is a New England Patriots fan, and it is very likely that Evan will portray a quarterback in a future movie. Evans is known for all the 10+ Marvel movies (available on Disney+) he worked on as well as other movies like Fantastic Four and Cellular.

Who is the favorite quarterback of Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Garner and Chris Evans?

They love the same seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wahlberg is a fan of the Patriots and always showed his respect for the Patriots and Brady dynasty.

On the other hand Jennifer Garner confessed that Brady is her favorite quarterback, and when she was together with Ben Affleck the couple shared a holiday with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. And finally Chris Evans said he is willing to portray Tom Brady in a movie. Evans dedicated a tweet to him in 2020.