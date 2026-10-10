Marvin Harrison Jr. could get traded by the Cardinals: Arizona’s WR depth chart without him

It seems like Marvin Harrison Jr.'s time with the Arizona Cardinals is all but done.

It seems like the Arizona Cardinals are not interested in keeping Marvin Harrison Jr. on the roster. New reports indicate that they could be very close to trade him away, and hence, the wide receiver depth chart has changed.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, “the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison… The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.” This would be Arizona’s WR depth chart without Harrison:

Michael Wilson

Kendrick Bourne

Jalen Brooks

Simi Fehoko

Reggie Virgil

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Marvin Harrison never fulfilled the expectations on him

When the Cardinals selected Harrison as the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, all parties involved were hyped. Harrison was one of the best prospects after an outstanding stint in Ohio State. Also, his father is one of the best wideouts of all time.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

However, all the traits he dominated in college never showed at the NFL level. He now struggles with routes, separation, and having safe hands. In three years, he has 10 drops, no 1,000-yard seasons and just three broken tackles.

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The Cardinals already have a clear WR1

It’s not like the Cardinals relied on Harrison. All the contrary, they have an absolute stud in Michael Wilson. The four-year receiver already reached a 1,000 yards last year, and he is averaging a career-high 64.5 yards per game right now. He is a volume machine and a premier route artist.

Also, the Cardinals have an incredible tight end in Trey McBride. Arguably the best in the NFL, McBride is virtually unguardable. He has two-straight 1,000-yard seasons and scored 11 touchdowns in 2025.

Key takeaways

Arizona informed Marvin Harrison Jr. he will be inactive while finalizing a trade.

he will be inactive while finalizing a trade. Harrison recorded 10 drops and zero 1,000-yard seasons over three years in Arizona.

and zero 1,000-yard seasons over three years in Arizona. Tight end Trey McBride scored 11 touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2025.