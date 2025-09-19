Matt LaFleur gives an uncertain update on Jordan Love’s key weapon ahead of the Packers vs Browns game

Green Bay Packers aim to continue their winning streak at the start of the 2025 NFL season as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Matt LaFleur provided a somewhat concerning update on one of quarterback Jordan Love’s key weapons.

A 2-0 start is very encouraging for the Packers as they look to establish a performance level that could take them deep into the playoffs this season. With Love performing at a high level, throwing four touchdown passes in two games, there is plenty of reason for optimism.

However, injuries are beginning to affect the team’s rhythm, and LaFleur knows it’s important to manage expectations. For that reason, the Packers’ head coach tempered concerns about tight end Tucker Kraft’s readiness.

Will Kraft play for the Packers against the Browns?

It is unclear whether Kraft will suit up against the Browns. LaFleur explained that the Packers’ key weapon was injured while practicing but emphasized that it is not a serious issue. “He was practicing and got hurt. I don’t think it’ll be long-term. That’s a positive, but he will not be out there today for practice,” the coach said at a press conference, as reported by insider Weston Hodkiewicz on X (formerly Twitter).

LaFleur also mentioned that he is unsure of Kraft’s status for Sunday’s game, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Love’s key offensive weapon, who has already contributed two touchdowns this season. Concerns are growing.

The second-year tight end is shaping up to be an important piece in the offensive scheme alongside Love this season. The positive aspect is that the Packers don’t have to worry about Kraft being sidelined for more than a week due to this injury.