The Green Bay Packers defeated Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders 27-18 in Week 2, but the loss could come at a high cost for the offense led by Jordan Love.

After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone. “He’s going to miss a lot of time. We’ll see how fast he can recover and heal. Certainly, I would expect him back at some point this season, but obviously it’s a big blow to us. He’s a guy who’s a catalyst for our offense and our football team. Quite frankly, with the energy he brings, he’s a dog.”

In their quest to win the Super Bowl, the Packers will need to find depth at the wide receiver position with names like Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, and Savion Williams. Additionally, Reed’s injury could close the door on any possibility of trading for Romeo Doubs.

Who got hurt in the Packers’ game?

Jayden Reed got injured with the Packers during the team’s first drive in the win against the Commanders. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the wide receiver could be out for approximately two months. “Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss 6-8 weeks with a broken collarbone. He will have surgery early next week, likely Tuesday, to fix his fractured collarbone. The hope is he returns in November.”

The Packers have become favorites to win the NFC North, and their upcoming games are against the Browns, Cowboys, Bengals, Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Panthers, and Eagles. The good news for Reed is that the bye is in Week 5, giving him more time to recover.

