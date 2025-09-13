Micah Parsons spoke after the Packers’ victory over the Commanders about his first impressions of being in Green Bay. During that interview with Amazon Prime, the star defensive player seemed to take a subtle shot at Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Obviously, amazing fan base. The second thing is just really how nice it is out here. Even just the stadium, the facilities. I mean, it’s top tier. It’s the best I’ve seen.”

Parsons’ comments sparked a frenzy on social media because he said the Packers’ facilities, including the stadium, are the best he has ever seen, surpassing even the spectacular AT&T Stadium and the famous ‘The Star’ where the Cowboys train.

What happened between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones?

Jerry Jones made Micah Parsons a contract extension offer a few months ago to make him the highest-paid defensive player in history. The amount was approximately $40.5 million per season in a five-year deal.

The Cowboys owner insists that he reached a ‘handshake agreement’ with the player, but Micah’s agent, David Mulugheta, disagreed when he learned about the situation.

Obviously, the agent’s recommendation was to wait, but in response, Jerry Jones no longer wanted to negotiate. The relationship broke down, communication ended, and ultimately Parsons was traded to the Packers before the start of the 2025 season.

Mulugheta achieved his goal, as the contract with the Packers is for four years (less time than with Dallas to later negotiate another deal with a still-young Micah) and also for much more money. $47 million per season.

