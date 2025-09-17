Mike Tomlin’s Steelers host wide receiver, former Aaron Rodgers teammate with the Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue building a powerful offense in the 2025 NFL season, anchored by Aaron Rodgers as the franchise’s star quarterback. In that context, Mike Tomlin and the rest of the team have worked out a former A-Rod teammate from the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers’ time with the Packers included a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and a presence that spanned 18 seasons, through 2023. After his stint with the New York Jets, the veteran quarterback is taking his first steps with the Steelers.

In an effort to explore offensive options, Tomlin will evaluate a new wide receiver who arrived at the Steelers’ training facility with the goal of joining the roster soon. Having shared a roster with Rodgers is a notable advantage.

Who is the former Packers WR trying out with the Steelers?

The Steelers hosted former Packers wide receiver Samori Toure, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Green Bay out of the University of Nebraska and spent that season on the roster with Rodgers.

Samori Toure during his stint in the Bears

Toure was part of the Packers’ roster in 2022 and 2023 before being released to join the Chicago Bears. He went through the entire training camp with the Bears before being cut at the end of the preseason. Touré has been a free agent since then.

Steelers add a new wide receiver

The Steelers have a new wide receiver, none other than former Giants player Isaiah Hodgins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on his X account (formerly Twitter). The depth chart of key weapons in Pittsburgh’s offense expands at a crucial point in the season.