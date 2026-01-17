Trending topics:
Ben Johnson sends clear message to Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur’s relationship ahead of Rams vs Bears NFL Playoffs game

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to play the Chicago Bears, Ben Johnson was adamant on sending a message about Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur's relationship.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears

Let’s just say Ben Johnson‘s first year as the Chicago Bears have been marked by two things: becoming a cult hero and top coach for his team, and not making much friends in regards to other head coaches. As he eliminated Matt LaFleur‘s team and increased the feud between them. Now, he faces the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, who has a relationship with the Green Bay Packers’ coach.

It’s well-documented that LaFleur and McVay are friends, so McVay might be looking to get revenge, as Johnson eliminated LaFleur’s Packers last week from the NFL Playoffs. McVay was asked if the spoke with LaFleur this week. “What would you guess?” McVay said with a smile. “No, we watch the tape. We do our work and Matt is a very close friend of mine.” Also, LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

As for Johnson, he is not worried about a possible McVay-LaFleur alliance. “I think every week everyone tries to share what they had from the week before with your next opponent. I think that’s common practice,” Johnson said. “That’s something that you just keep on doing. Like I said all along, there’s a million ways you can do things, a million plays you can call. We’re going to do what we feel like is best for that particular week for the player that we have going against the opponent.”

Ben Johnson believes too much in his playbook

The reason that Ben Johnson got the Bears head coach job was because of his huge, incredible offensive playbook. As he said, “there’s a million ways you can do things, a million plays you can call.” However, the NFL is also a league where you get studied to the last detail.

McVay is a well-known obsessive coach when it comes to details, and so are his coordinators. Hence, Johnson must really have a million ways to do stuff or he will be in a world of trouble once coordinators figure him out. Especially Chris Shula, who is getting interviews with different teams to become a head coach. However, Johnson has yet to be proved wrong.

Johnson vs McVay could be offensive football cinema

McVay has been known as an offensive genius ever since he stepped into the NFL and even more as the Rams head coach. Johnson is the NFL’s brand-new superior offensive mind, so this is a coaching matchup made in heaven.

It will be unstoppable force against another unstoppable force. Given how these teams have performed lately, it will come down to which offense is more polished and ready to get deep into their bag to take the other team by surprise.

Bruno Milano
