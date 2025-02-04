Matt Nagy sends a funny advice to Ben Johnson about two things he should do as the Bears’ head coach

As Matt Nagy prepares for Super Bowl LIX, he won’t be leading a team as head coach but instead serving as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. During Opening Night, he took a moment to offer some advice to Ben Johnson on what his top two priorities should be with the Bears.
In a brief statement to CHGO Bears, Nagy delivered a playful message to Johnson: “Win. And beat the Packers.” He knows firsthand how difficult that can be in Chicago, having spent four seasons as the Bears’ head coach himself.
