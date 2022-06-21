The Carolina Panthers have to find a way to play better in the upcoming season and Matt Corral could be the solution for part of the season but nothing is clear yet.

Matt Rhule has two seasons as the Carolina Panthers head coach, his first head coaching job in the NFL. So far the first two seasons have been bad for him with losing records of 5-11 and 5-12.

Currently the Panthers don't have a good roster, but at least the team will have an experienced quarterback with Sam Darnold who could play an important role since he had a good regular season with the Colts in 2021.

It seems that Cam Newton will not play with the Panthers in the upcoming season, for now he is a free agent and it is unlikely that the Panthers will play with five quarterbacks. The team not only has Darnold but also Cheek, Walker and Corral.

Is Matt Corral playing in 2022?

It is unlikely that he will start the season according to what Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule said: “...He has a good spirit, a good demeanor about him when he walks in the building, and I think he understands there's no timetable for him...” With those words, it is almost certain that Corral will not play during the first weeks of the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season.

“...There’s no, Hey, you’re sitting a year, or Hey, you’re playing the first game. There’s, Your job’s to get ready and the opportunity will come when it comes, and you have to be ready for it...” That was another thing Rhule told Joe Person of The Athletic referring to Matt Corral.

Another thing Matt Rhule added during the Corral interview was “I think he has that sense of urgency when he works. I respect the way he works. But he has a lot to learn. A lot to learn.” That translates to Corral having to sit a few weeks before throwing his first pass next season.

