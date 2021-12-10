Matthew Stafford opened up on his new weapon Odell Beckham Jr. and how he's adapting to the Los Angeles Rams offense. Check out what he said.

The Los Angeles Rams made several key additions throughout the NFL season, adding the likes of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. And, even though their record over the past month or so hasn't exactly reflected their dominant roster, they're still one of the teams to beat in the NFC.

The Rams boast a physical defense with plenty of big names. But it's been the offense that's made them stand out from the rest of the pack and that could put them in a position to win the Super Bowl.

Needless to say, OBJ's addition could make a huge impact down the stretch for Sean McVay's team, which is why Matthew Stafford took some time to discuss how he's quickly adapted to the team.

Matthew Stafford Is Impressed By Odell Beckham Jr's Work Ethic

“What he’s been able to do in a short period of time, as far as understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively is pretty impressive to me,” Stafford said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I didn’t know what kind of exposure he had to an offense like this and truthfully, he didn’t have much verbiage-wise or anything like that that was much carryover. But he’s done a great job kind of just jumping in.”

Stafford explained how adding Beckham Jr. mid-season could be a bit of a blessing in disguise. He thinks that it has allowed him to learn on a week-to-week basis rather than soaking in all the playbook in a short time:

“The good thing about right now in a season rather than training camp where you’re trying to get every single play you’re ever going to run in an entire season in a three-week period, right now, our game plans are pretty succinct,” Stafford added. “They’re pretty tight and he can kind of go in and learn his role and figure out what we’re trying to do that week, go out and execute it and last week was a good example of that.”

OBJ, albeit not featured as often as he would like just yet, has made an immediate impact as Stafford's no. 2 receiver behind Cooper Kupp, and he's only going to get more touches as the season goes by and he gets more familiar with the offense.