The Miami Dolphins are currently the biggest threat to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those Super Bowl hopes might take a boost considering Jalen Ramsey came back to practice after he suffered a meniscus injury on his left knee.

The episode occurred on July 27 during the start of training camp. That’s why head coach Mike McDaniel had an hilarious message to confirm the great news. “He told us before his surgery. He kept telling me he was an alien. So, I mean, I’m starting to believe him.”

Jalen Ramsey has been officially ruled out for Week 7’s showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, but, McDaniel was “cautiously optimistic” that the real target for Ramsey’s comeback could be on Week 11 against the Raiders after the bye.

Jalen Ramsey would give the Dolphins a Super Bowl boost

Jalen Ramsey suffered that left knee injury after a collision in practice with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The cornerback couldn’t leave the field on his own and had to be carted to the locker room. Now, he’s back.

The Miami Dolphins are the best offense in the NFL with extraordinary performances by Tua Tagovailoa, Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, on the other side of the ball, there’s a lot of room for improvement and Ramsey’s addition could be massive.

What did the Miami Dolphins give to get Jalen Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey was the biggest splash of the offseason for the Dolphins after a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

After Ramsey went down, the Dolphins signed Eli Apple to a one-year contract as his replacement at cornerback.

De’Von Achane is also close to a return for the Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane is also looming at a fast comeback with the Dolphins. The rookie has been sensational in the 2023 season with 460 yards and 5 touchdowns in four games played.

The young running back suffered a knee injury in the game against the New York Giants and was placed on injured reserve. He wasn’t available for the matchup with the Carolina Panthers and also won’t play against the Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs.

However, De’Von will have extra days to recover during Miami’s bye week and, according to many reports, he should be ready to come back in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maybe alongside Jalen Ramsey.