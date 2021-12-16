The Miami Dolphins return to action in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season to host AFC East rivals New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Date, Time, and TV channel for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Familiar foes meet in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season when the Miami Dolphins welcome the New York Jets to the Hard Rock Stadium. Here, take a look at the date and kick-off time. The game will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

The Dolphins (6-7) return to action after having a bye week, but timing is not great for them. Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Myles Gaskin, and S Jevon Holland are among a group of players out due to Covid-19, making this a challenging one for Miami, who aim to extend their winning run to six games and keep their playoff aspirations alive.

On the other hand, the postseason is no longer a possibility for the Jets (3-10). However, they will make the trip to South Florida aiming to upset the divisional rivals and get back to winning ways after two defeats in a row.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Date

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will face each other on Sunday, December 19, at Hard Rock Stadium. Last time they met, the Dolphins won 24-17 at MetLife Stadium.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

The game to be played between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: CBS.