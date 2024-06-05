The Dallas Cowboys are officially on the clock. Justin Jefferson reset the NFL market for wide receivers, getting a whopping $140 million with $110 million fully guaranteed.

That means CeeDee Lamb and his agents now have a baseline which with to work. The Cowboys could’ve signed him earlier, and they’re now going to pay up because of this.

With that in mind, fellow star Micah Parsons, who’s also looking to get a contract extension of his own, voiced his support for Lamb and the big payday he’s going to get.

Micah Parsons Predict CeeDee Lamb’s New Contract

“CeeDee about to hit the Brink truck,” Parsons said. “He about to get his. I can’t think of somebody more deserving. I think CeeDee’s the best receiver in the league. If you want to argue, top three, but in my eyes, seeing his mindset, how he comes every day, I think he deserves every penny. I’m going to be super excited for him for whatever his contract lays out. It’s going to be a nice contract, for sure.”

The Penn State product didn’t stop there. He went as far as to predict that his star teammate would get close to $36 million a year, going as far as to say that he’s a better player than Justin Jefferson:

“If I’m his agent, CeeDee’s getting about $36 million (per year),” Parsons said. “But I’m not his agent, I don’t know what goes on, what’s the combative arguments or whatever it is that may be. But (Justin) Jefferson set it. You could argue that CeeDee’s better, however you want to put it, but CeeDee should be right there with him.”

Whether Lamb is a better wide receiver than Jefferson is up for debate. What isn’t is that he’s likely going to get as much money — if not more — than him, and the Cowboys only have themselves to blame for waiting this long to get a deal done.