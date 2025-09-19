Micah Parsons sends bold warning to Browns QB Joe Flacco

Micah Parsons has been at the center of one of the most talked-about moves of the 2025 NFL offseason, making the switch from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. Known for his reputation as a premier pass rusher, Parsons spoke ahead of his team’s upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns and their veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Parsons isn’t just focused on helping his team stack wins this season, he’s also chasing some major personal goals. With Jordan Love showing consistent form to start the season, the Green Bay franchise is looking well on track to secure a playoff spot.

To keep their strong momentum going, the Packers will need to put a stop to the Browns, who have struggled to start 0-2. Cleveland has rotated options at quarterback, but now appears ready to lean on the experience of Flacco, though Parsons has other plans.

Parsons’ warning for Flacco

Parsons made it clear that he’s targeting Flacco. “Man, really just getting after Flacco. I haven’t had Flacco yet. I need him. I want him. It’s time to go get him,” the Packers pass rusher told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Parsons noted that he hasn’t recorded a sack on Flacco in his career, but he feels now is the time. The former Cowboys defensive star has an impressive 54 sacks in 65 career games so far, but none against the Browns’ veteran QB.

Packers could lose a key weapon

Despite Parsons’ defensive confidence, the Packers’ main concern lies on offense, as it’s unclear whether tight end Tucker Kraft will suit up against the Browns. “He was practicing and got hurt. I don’t think it’ll be long-term. That’s a positive, but he will not be out there today for practice,” head coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference.