Jordan Love’s key weapon stays calm despite early season struggles as Packers continue to win games

The Green Bay Packers look like the early favorites to win it all. It’s been only two weeks but the team is making it look easy. The defense is fierce and Jordan Love has been dealing dimes. However, one of the weapons called to shine haven’t been as bright as expected.

Matthew Golden was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and big things are expected of him. However, he has only gotten 31 total yards and no touchdowns. He is not in a rush to make an impact, as he knows his talent will eventually come through.

“It’s two games,” Golden said to ESPN.com. “We’ve got a long season. There’s going to be a lot of plays to be made. It just goes back to whenever my number is called, I’ve got to be ready. I’m not pressing for anything. I’m just happy to be on a winning team. We’re 2-0, and there’s nothing much more to ask for.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Golden’s attitude is very different than other WRs

Usually wide receivers have attitude problems were things aren’t coming their way. Take a look at Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown, for example. For Golden, as long as the team keeps on winning, it’s all good. He also knows he will become more and more important.

Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Golden has been praised by the team for his speed and safe hands. However, he hasn’t been used as much. It also needs to be said that the Packers have won their games very easily. The script then leads to the team running the ball way more, hence less opportunities for Golden to make an impact.

Advertisement

see also Matt LaFleur’s net worth: How much fortune does the Packers head coach own?

Green Bay doesn’t have a certified WR1

Typically, NFL teams like to have one elite weapon to help their quarterbacks. In Green Bay’s case, the team has lots of B, B+ receivers and no singular stars. Hence, Jordan Love spreads the ball among many names.

Advertisement

One game could be Dontayvion Wicks, then Jayden Reed, Christian Watson -when healthy- or even Golden when LaFleur calls for him. This doesn’t include a great tight end like Tucker Kraft, who is playing at a very high level. Green Bay has a very complete roster and a wonderful coach.