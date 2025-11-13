Joe Flacco gets brutally honest about Joe Burrow’s return after strong season with Bengals

Joe Flacco has posted solid numbers as Joe Burrow’s replacement despite the Cincinnati Bengals’ 3–6 record. Now, the veteran quarterback has sent a message to Burrow ahead of his imminent return.

When Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury, the Bengals acted quickly and signed Joe Flacco to take over. With Burrow expected to return in the coming weeks, Flacco will soon be relegated to the QB2 role.

Flacco knows he’ll lose the starting job once Burrow is cleared, but he isn’t focused on that. Instead, he’s locked in on getting as many wins as possible while he remains under center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Flacco makes one thing clear to the Bengals ahead of Joe Burrow’s return

Joe Flacco has stepped up as the Bengals’ starter following Burrow’s injury, and despite the team’s 3–6 record, the veteran has played well.

The offense has found rhythm with Flacco leading it, while the defense has struggled. Because of that, some Bengals fans are hesitant to move on from a productive Flacco.

Advertisement

However, once Burrow is healthy, there’s no doubt he’ll return to the starting role. Still, Flacco isn’t spending time worrying about when he’ll be benched in favor of Burrow.

Advertisement

see also Cincinnati Bengals legends: The 25 greatest icons in franchise history

“I think that was the last thing that was on my mind. I was like, ‘All right, I’m playing this week, let’s go.’ And then just going from there,” Flacco said about Burrrow’s return, via the team’s website. “I’m honestly not really thinking about it. It’s not really a part of my process. I really don’t care. It’s this week and that’s all that matters. I think to think about that stuff would be a distraction.”

Advertisement

When will Joe Burrow return?

When Burrow went down in Week 2, alarms immediately sounded across Cincinnati. The team had lost its franchise quarterback — but his recovery has progressed faster than expected.

Originally, Burrow was projected to return in early December. Now, the timeline suggests he could be ready by late November, potentially in time for the Thanksgiving matchup against the Ravens.

Advertisement