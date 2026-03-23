Michael Pittman Jr. trusts he’ll be able to see Aaron Rodgers for a while longer in the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to add Michael Pittman Jr. to their roster, but they still have another issue to resolve. Aaron Rodgers has yet to confirm what he’ll do with his future, although the wide receiver is confident he’ll see him back on the field next NFL season.

“I think that he wants to play… knowing Aaron [Rodgers] prior to this, I think that he’s going to try and play as long as he can…,” the former Colts said on Up & Adams Show. Despite that, he trusts the two quarterbacks who are currently alongside him.

“…at the end of the day we also have two other quarterbacks on the roster that, I think they’re great guys too, Will and Mason. So, we have really good plans whether he doesn’t come back or whether he does.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Rodgers return in search of revenge?

At 42 years old, Aaron Rodgers finds himself as an unrestricted free agent once again, leaving the NFL world waiting on his next move for the 2026 season. During his lone campaign in Pittsburgh, the veteran quarterback provided stability by throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions across 16 regular-season games.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Stroud #7.

Advertisement

However, his year ended on a sour note after a disappointing 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, a game where he failed to record a single touchdown. Despite his age, Steelers remain hopeful about Aaron Rodgers’ situation.

Advertisement

see also Steelers reportedly sign former Cowboys player Brock Hoffman amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

The excitement of seeing the Rodgers–Pittman Jr. duo

While awaiting the final decision from Rodgers, many are beginning to dream of the quarterback’s connection with Michael Pittman Jr., who was recently traded to the Steelers after six seasons in Indianapolis. During his final year with the Colts in 2025, the veteran receiver recorded 80 receptions for 784 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.

Advertisement

Despite navigating a season with multiple quarterback changes, Pittman Jr. managed to set a career-high with 7 touchdowns, proving his immense value as a red-zone threat. This consistent production makes him the ideal partner for a veteran like Rodgers, providing the physical presence and reliable hands needed to revitalize the Pittsburgh passing attack.

Michael Pittman Jr. #11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steelers’ 2026 receiving corps

The 2026 Steelers receiving corps is headlined by the elite physical duo of DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., with Roman Wilson expected to start in the slot. This starting trio provides a massive upgrade in size and catch radius compared to previous seasons.

Behind them, A.T. Perry, Ben Skowronek, and Brandon Smith are the primary depth options, while Max Hurleman, Cole Burgess, and John Rhys Plumlee fight for the final roster spots.