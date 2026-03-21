Steelers reportedly sign former Cowboys player Brock Hoffman amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add depth to their roster ahead of the 2026 season, this time reinforcing the interior of the offensive line with the signing of Brock Hoffman. The move addresses a key area for a team that could soon rely again on a veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, whose limited mobility at 42 years old makes pass protection a priority.

According to a report from Mark Kaboly, the Steelers moved quickly to finalize the deal. “Sources: The Steelers have signed C/G Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302) to a 1-year deal to strengthen their depth in the interior of the offensive line. The 26-year-old played 4 seasons with the Cowboys. He went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech, but was an UDFA of Cleveland that year. He was added to the Dallas practice squad late in 2022 by now Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.”

The connection with McCarthy during that period in the Dallas Cowboys played a major role in the decision, as the head coach is already familiar with Hoffman’s development and versatility.

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Steelers add OL Brock Hoffman

Brock Hoffman brings valuable experience despite his relatively short career, including a notable stretch in 2024 when he was forced into action after Zack Martin suffered an injury with the Cowboys. During that period, Hoffman handled significant snaps and showed the toughness and versatility that teams value in interior linemen. His ability to play both center and guard gives the Steelers flexibility when managing injuries and rotating personnel.

Depth in the trenches will be crucial if the Steelers want to maximize their offensive potential after Isaac Seumalo left to play for the Arizona Cardinals. A stronger interior line would not only help protect Rodgers, but also boost the running game featuring Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren.

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The familiarity with Mike McCarthy is another important factor. Hoffman entered the league during McCarthy’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and the coach had a direct look at his work ethic and development. That prior relationship could help accelerate Hoffman’s transition into Pittsburgh’s system and allow him to compete immediately for a meaningful depth role.

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