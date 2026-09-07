Mike Evans brings clarity on his injuries ahead of 49ers Week 1 game vs Rams

Mike Evans dealt with lots of injuries during the offseason, but he is not worried about it as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their Week 1 encounter vs Los Angeles Rams.

One of the main storylines of the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason was how bad injuries hit them. That included new wideout Mike Evans, who has brought peace to the fans ahead of the team’s Week 1 game vs Los Angeles Rams.

Evans suffered with a quad and abductor injury during training camp. However, Evans stated the injuries weren’t “significant.” Hence, he should be able to go all out vs. Rams to start the season.

The 49ers hope Mike Evans can become their WR1 as he signed a three-year contract. Evans, who has a long history of hamstring issues, is still one of the most productive wide receivers of this era, going for more than 1,000 yards in 11 out of 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Mike Evans could be an endzone menace for the 49ers

At 33 years old, Evans is no longer in his prime years. However, he is still talented and physically imposing. When the 49ers enter the red zone, Evans instantly becomes the best target available.

Mike Evans says his recent injuries were not significant and would not have cost him game time.



Mike Evans: “I know I'm an older player. I've had probably over a thousand football practices in my life now, so I know what I'm doing out there. They know what they're doing. They… pic.twitter.com/uBDd0Wj8A0 — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) September 7, 2026

With his size (6’5″) and safe hands, Evans is virtually unstoppable when running a fade route into the endzone. Head coach Kyle Shanahan should be eager to see him reel in touchdowns.

Advertisement

Evans full injury history

While it seems like he will be ready to go against the Rams in Australia, Evans still has plenty of injuries in his career. Hence, every time he steps on the field, you will either be amazed by his plays or concerned for his health.