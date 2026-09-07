Mike Evans brings clarity on his injuries ahead of 49ers Week 1 game vs Rams

One of the main storylines of the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason was how bad injuries hit them. That included new wideout Mike Evans, who has brought peace to the fans ahead of the team’s Week 1 game vs Los Angeles Rams.
Evans suffered with a quad and abductor injury during training camp. However, Evans stated the injuries weren’t “significant.” Hence, he should be able to go all out vs. Rams to start the season.
The 49ers hope Mike Evans can become their WR1 as he signed a three-year contract. Evans, who has a long history of hamstring issues, is still one of the most productive wide receivers of this era, going for more than 1,000 yards in 11 out of 12 seasons.
Mike Evans could be an endzone menace for the 49ers
At 33 years old, Evans is no longer in his prime years. However, he is still talented and physically imposing. When the 49ers enter the red zone, Evans instantly becomes the best target available.
Mike Evans says his recent injuries were not significant and would not have cost him game time.— MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) September 7, 2026
Mike Evans: “I know I'm an older player. I've had probably over a thousand football practices in my life now, so I know what I'm doing out there. They know what they're doing. They… pic.twitter.com/uBDd0Wj8A0
With his size (6’5″) and safe hands, Evans is virtually unstoppable when running a fade route into the endzone. Head coach Kyle Shanahan should be eager to see him reel in touchdowns.
Evans full injury history
While it seems like he will be ready to go against the Rams in Australia, Evans still has plenty of injuries in his career. Hence, every time he steps on the field, you will either be amazed by his plays or concerned for his health.
|Season / Date
|Injury Type
|Details / Context
|Time Sidelined / Impact
|Aug 2026
|Quad Strain & Groin/Foot Ailments
|Strained left quad early in 49ers training camp, followed by minor groin/foot tweaks later in August.
|0 Regular Season Games
|Missed preseason games; returned to full practice by Sept 2.
|Oct 2025
|Broken Clavicle (Collarbone) & Concussion
|Sustained both a concussion and a fractured collarbone requiring surgery on a single diving play in Week 7.
|7 Games
|Placed on Injured Reserve; missed Weeks 8–14 before returning in Week 15.
|Sep 2025
|Hamstring Strain
|Injured during the 4th quarter of a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.
|3 Games
|Sidelined for Weeks 4, 5, and 6. Returned in Week 7.
|Oct 2024
|Hamstring Strain (Grade 2)
|Aggravated a hamstring injury during a Week 6 game against the Saints.
|3 Games
|Missed Weeks 8, 9, and 10; returned after the team’s Week 11 bye.
|Oct 2023
|Hamstring Sprain
|Suffered a mild tweak in Week 4 against New Orleans.
|0 Games
|Benefited from a Week 5 bye; did not miss a game.
|Dec 2021
|Hamstring Strain
|Sustained a hamstring injury in a Week 15 blowout loss to the Saints.
|1 Game
|Missed Week 16; returned limited for Week 17.
|Jan 2021
|Knee Hyperextension
|Hyperextended his knee in the regular-season finale against Atlanta.
|0 Games
|Played through it during the Wild Card playoff round.
|Sep 2020
|Hamstring Strain
|Tucked a hamstring during a training camp practice leading up to Week 1.
|0 Games
|Suited up and played through it in the season opener.
|Dec 2019
|Hamstring Strain (Severe)
|Pulled up on a 61-yard touchdown reception against the Colts in Week 14.
|3 Games
|Placed on Injured Reserve, missing the remainder of the regular season.