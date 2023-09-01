Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to face the unknown after Tom Brady finally announced his retirement from the NFL. As a consequence, the franchise starts a massive rebuilding process.

Of course, the big question for the Buccaneers is at the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield has been named as the starter in a depth chart which, at the moment, he only shares with Kyles Trask after John Wolford’s injury.

The challenge will be huge in a totally different NFC South. Derek Carr is the new leader of the Saints, Bryce Young was the No.1 overall pick for the Panthers and the Falcons could be revamped with Desmond Ridder. Now, the Buccaneers face another tremendous problem.

Will Mike Evans play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

This Friday, Mike Evans sent a shocking message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If there’s not a contract offer in the next few days, the star wide receiver might be gone. This was the official release from his agents.

“Mike Evans wants the next phase of his career to be with an organization who wants him and wants him to help win a Super Bowl. Which is why we have informed the Buccaneers organization that we will discontinue contract discussions as of September 9, 2023.”

Mike Evans’ team made clear the player wants to stay with the Buccaneers, but he wants to be paid accordingly considering he has surpassed 1000 yards in each of his nine seasons in the NFL.

“We have been working on extending Mike’s career with the Bucs for over a year, and we want the fans to know this is not a tactic and the ball is in the owner’s court.”

So, the situation is very clear. If Mike Evans doesn’t get a new contract as a top player in his position, the wide receiver will become a free agent in 2024. There’s no tuning back.

“That said, we are giving the Bucs until the start of the regular season to make him a Buc for Life, and if that cannot happen, 100 percent of Mike’s focus will be on football and his future and where he can continue to make an impact.”