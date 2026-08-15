Seahawks vs Cowboys: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 15, 2026

The Seattle Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field in NFL Preseason Week 1, as the defending Super Bowl champions begin their title defense and Dallas opens a new campaign. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Seahawks vs Cowboys Tournament NFL Preseason Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels NFL Network, Telemundo Live Stream NFL+, ESPN Unlimited

How to watch Seahawks vs Cowboys in the USA

The Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Preseason Week 1 game will be televised on NFL Network. For streaming, viewers can watch the preseason matchup through NFL+ or ESPN Unlimited. Telemundo is also among the available viewing options for the game in Spanish.

Can I watch Seahawks vs Cowboys for free?

There is no free legal way to watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys in the United States. The available options — NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN Unlimited and Telemundo — require access through a paid television or streaming service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Seattle Seahawks begin their 2026 preseason against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field, marking their first game since winning Super Bowl LX. As the defending champions, Seattle enters the new campaign with expectations of competing for another Lombardi Trophy, but Saturday’s matchup will primarily be about evaluating the roster and settling several position battles.

Dak Prescott #4 hands off to Hunter Luepke #40 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

One of the biggest storylines for the Seahawks is the quarterback position behind Sam Darnold. Seattle’s unofficial depth chart has Darnold at the top, with Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe also competing for opportunities.

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With the preseason serving as the main stage for players fighting for roster spots, Milroe’s development and the performance of Seattle’s offensive line will be among the areas to monitor against Dallas.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are entering a season of evaluation under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas is coming off a difficult 2025 campaign and is looking to improve a defense that was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

The arrival of defensive coordinator Christian Parker and several new pieces gives the preseason opener added importance as the Cowboys begin testing a revamped unit.

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Saturday will also give Cowboys fans their first opportunity to see two of the team’s top 2026 draft picks in an NFL game. First-round safety Caleb Downs and defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence are expected to play, although their workloads should be limited. Downs, selected No. 11 overall, is particularly important to Dallas’ defensive rebuild and will be one of the players under the spotlight in Seattle.

What time is the Seahawks vs Cowboys match?

The Seahawks vs. Cowboys game kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM