Mike McCarthy maintains positive conversations with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are awaiting a decision in the near term regarding the future of Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy revealed he has had productive conversations with the veteran quarterback, making a potential return a strong possibility moving forward.

“Just like they always are, life, football, so what’s going on at the facility,” the head coach said, via Steelers.com. “Really engaged into what’s going on. I would just say he’s in a very positive space. We’ll just continue to engage in conversations. We’ve been talking weekly, every couple of days, so we’ll just continue to do that.”

Without going into too much detail, McCarthy offered a brief glimpse into the dialogue he’s had with Rodgers. Two seasoned figures around the league who could potentially reunite—this time in Steel City—and make a run back to the Super Bowl.

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“The personal part of it will always be the same,” coach McCarthy added. “Football guys, they talk about the past. We talked about plays in 2010. We’re talking a lot of football, his experience in Pittsburgh. We talk a lot about football and just where he is in his life right now.”

Aaron Rodgers #12 and head coach Mike McCarthy.

When McCarthy and Rodgers reached glory

In Super Bowl XLV, head coach Mike McCarthy led the Green Bay Packers to a historic 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers delivered a masterful performance that earned him the MVP honors, completing 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards, 3 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

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This triumph brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay for the first time in 14 years, cementing the McCarthy-Rodgers duo in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers’ alternatives

The quarterback’s options for what lies ahead are not many. In fact, the most concrete scenarios at this point in the year are limited to just three.

The one many envision is a return to Pittsburgh, at least for one more season. Another possibility could be a team change, which is somewhat less likely. And finally, the ever-feared retirement, something that wouldn’t sound out of place given Rodgers’ age.

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