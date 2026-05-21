Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh satisfies Mike McCarthy’s needs in Steelers QB room

Mike McCarthy will have Aaron Rodgers as one of his key figures on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, featuring an interesting QB room.

Although Aaron Rodgers confirmed that 2026 will be his final season in the NFL, his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers was well received by everyone. More than anyone, Mike McCarthy appeared highly satisfied with the players available in the QB room, which blends veteran experience with the youth of its youngest talent.

“We’ve definitely got four that we love, I can say that,” the head coach said to the press. “You always have to develop the room. That’s always been the approach. We’re hoping that (general manager) Omar (Khan) can get the roster expanded to 55 and we can keep four. It’s a really good room. This is a good place to be, having four guys that can play.”

Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph represent the veteran presence. Will Howard and Drew Allar might be the future. It is no coincidence that all four are together this season: Steel City is going all in with A-Rod while also keeping their eyes on what could happen beyond 2027.

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Mike McCarthy wants to develop the youngest talent

Aaron Rodgers’ return somehow benefits Will Howard as well as Drew Allar. With Mason Rudolph also on the roster, Mike McCarthy aims to fully develop and maximize the talent of his two young players at the position.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Mason has a lot of experience,” the Steelers head coach said. “We’re trying to develop Will and Drew as well as we can. Will is ahead of Drew, just based on the fact that he’s been here.” Howard enters his second year in the NFL after not playing a single snap during his rookie season. Drew Allar, meanwhile, is taking his first steps in the league and will need to absorb as much information as possible to get up to speed.

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Steelers have a HC who knows how to work with quarterbacks

Throughout his coaching career, Mike McCarthy has built a stellar reputation as a true quarterback guru with a proven track record of maximizing passing talent. This pedigree was solidified during his defining tenure with the Green Bay Packers, where he took over a young, raw Aaron Rodgers and meticulously developed him into a mechanical masterpiece and a future four-time MVP.

McCarthy’s quarterback-friendly system and strict developmental protocols have consistently elevated signal-callers, helping them master pre-snap reads, refine their footwork, and play with high-level efficiency. It is exactly this history of elite mentorship that makes his current role so intriguing as he looks to work his magic once again on a new generation of quarterbacks.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

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Pittsburgh already looking ahead to the 2026 season

Returning to another Super Bowl is the number one ambition in Steel City. These will be the first matchups of the upcoming season that they will have to face: