Pittsburgh Steelers are awaiting a near-term decision from Aaron Rodgers regarding his future

Aaron Rodgers’ decision on whether to play in 2026 remains up in the air. As a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not looking to sit idly by and are pushing for a swift answer—ideally before the upcoming draft.

“I still expect that,” Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday at the annual league meeting in Arizona. “I expect we’ll get an answer before the draft.“

He also added: “When I talked to him and Omar [Khan] talked to him, he told us he wasn’t going to take as long this year as he did last year [to make a decision]. I’m not 100 percent sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft.”

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When is the next NFL Draft 2026?

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25, 2026. For the first time since 1948, the event returns to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the main stage and draft theater set against the backdrop of the North Shore and Acrisure Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The scenario if Rodgers doesn’t return to Pittsburgh

Three paths emerge surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ decision: a return to Steel City, a change of teams, or a potential retirement. That said, what happens if he chooses not to join Mike McCarthy‘s team for the upcoming season?

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In that case, the Steelers’ new head coach will have to make a decision regarding the team’s other two quarterbacks, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. The aforementioned draft could also serve as an excellent opportunity to add a new prospect.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s available Draft picks

With the goal of acquiring young College Football talent, these are the 12 picks the Pittsburgh Steelers will have at their disposal in just a few weeks:

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1st round: 21st pick

2nd round: 53rd pick

3rd round: 76th pick

3rd round: 85th pick

3rd round: 99th pick

4th round: 121st pick

4th round: 135th pick

5th round: 161st pick

6th round: 216th pick

7th round: 224th pick

7th round: 230th pick

7th round: 237th pick