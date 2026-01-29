Steelers reportedly hire another key Super Bowl champion who might convince Aaron Rodgers to return in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike McCarthy are building an entirely new coaching staff for the 2026 season. According to a report from Matt Zenitz, James Campen will be the next offensive line coach.

“The Steelers are set to hire veteran offensive line coach James Campen, sources tell CBS Sports. Campen, an ex-NFL offensive lineman who made 50 career starts, was new Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive line coach in Green Bay from 2007-18.”

The move is very significant, as Campen worked with McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers from 2004 to 2018, building a great offensive line to protect historic hames like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Undoubtedly, he was one of the key men on McCarthy’s staff.

Steelers want to convince Aaron Rodgers for 2026

The Steelers have gradually signed names that could convince Aaron Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh in 2026. Although the relationship with Mike McCarthy did not end on the best terms in Green Bay, that dynamic has improved greatly over the years, to the point that the head coach has publicly confirmed he wants the quarterback back.

Additionally, a few years ago, Rodgers said extraordinary things about James Campen in an interview with NFL films. With his arrival in Pittsburgh as offensive line coach, he could serve as an extra incentive for Aaron to have a last dance and chase another Super Bowl.

“James has the biggest heart that I know. He is such a special human. He cares about people so much. Every road game, he takes $1000 on The Miracle Mile and walks the streets and gives out money to homeless people. He’s done this for years. That’s the kind of guy he is.”

