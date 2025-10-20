Dolphins give alarming update on franchise situation amid tension between Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

There was a disaster brewing everywhere when the preseason went wrong for the Miami Dolphins. Fast forward to October, and the disaster is complete, the franchise is going through a meltdown. Head coach Mike McDaniel has lost the plot and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is playing arguably his worst football ever. Now, even the front office is alarming the fans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross said that no changes are expected “at this time.” This goes hand-in-hand with his plan before the season: give McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier the full year before making decisions. However, given the state of the team, some might say the plan should change quite a while ago.

The silver lining here is that if they continue down this road, the team will have a top draft pick next year. Maybe they pick a new coach to pair along a new rookie quarterback. Yes, actual QB Tua Tagovailoa is really under the scope after another woeful performance.

Tua is playing very poorly

Tua is said to be a very accurate QB. However, his 2025 version is not that. He averages 67.8 completion percentage but leads the NFL in interceptions with 10. However, he’s only thrown 11 touchdowns, his passer rating is 82.8. His season has been underwhelming and then some. He even got benched at the end of the game of Browns game.

Also, there is a weird dynamic between him and McDaniel. They throw public shots to each other on press conferences, their relationship seems broken beyond repair and to be fair, Tua also seems on borrowed time.

The games before the bye are incredibly tough

The Dolphins could easily go into their bye week 1-10. The next week they visit the Falcons, then they play on Thursday Night Football against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, then they host the Bills who will decimate them, only to face the Commanders in Week 11.

The bye week works to rest, recover and reassess. However, the Dolphins might go into their bye week with a catastrophic form and a broken locker room. It’s completely feasible that the Dolphins end this season with three or less wins.